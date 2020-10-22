Woman Reportedly Denied At The Polls, List Says She’s Dead

A North Carolina woman was denied the opportunity to vote when a poll worker told her she was listed as deceased, Fox8 reported.

Maryann and Pat Leonard have voted in every election in High Point, North Carolina for nearly 40 years, according to Fox8. But Maryann Leonard was not listed on the voter roll this year.

“When I went up to give the woman my information she looked up and said, ‘You’re ineligible to vote,’ and I said, ‘I can’t imagine why.’ She said, ‘Let me find out.’ Then she told me, ‘It says you’re dead,’” Maryann Leonard said.

“She was just flabbergasted by the fact that she was off the roll,” Pat Leonard said, per the FOx affiliate.

The couple considered that the reason could be related to voter fraud, the report added, which has been a talking point this election due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The thought of possible voter fraud popped into my mind,” Pat Leonard told Fox8. (RELATED: Voter Fraud Charges Filed Against Florida Man Who Requested Ballot For Dead Wife)

The Leonard’s learned that the confusion was due to an error, Fox8 reported. The county said someone on a list of the deceased had a similar name as Maryann Leonard. The couple advises other voters to check out their own registration details before going to the polls on Nov. 3, the report added.

“You don’t want to go on Election Day and find out that you’re not eligible for election,” Pat Leonard told the Fox affiliate.

There are 374,995 registered voters in Guilford County, North Carolina, according to the county board of elections.