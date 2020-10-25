Ocasio-Cortez: It’s ‘My Job To Push The Democratic Party’ To The Left

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning that it’s her “job to push the Democratic Party.”

Anchor Jake Tapper referred to the fact that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said, “I am the Democratic Party right now” to ask Ocasio-Cortez whether she intends to “push him if he wins.”

“Do you think that’s gonna be a major part of your role under a potential Biden administration, trying to push him to the left?” he asked.

The New York congresswoman expressed reluctance to count “chickens before they hatch,” stating that Democrats’ focus should be “on winning the White House, period.”

“Frankly, I think it would be a privilege and it would be a luxury for us to be talking about what we would lobby the next Democratic and how we will push the next Democratic administration,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to stress that her job is to push for the interests of “our base.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Easy’ Being Vilified By The President, Ocasio-Cortez Tells Jane Fonda)

“I believe the base of the Democratic Party and who we are, you know, that it is our job to make sure that we are serving all people in the United States and particularly our base,” she continued. “And so, you know, is my job to push the Democratic Party? Absolutely. That has been my job since — that has been a part of my role since I’ve been elected.”