‘Basic Respect 101’: Ocasio-Cortez Fumes At Trump For Calling Her ‘AOC’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized President Donald Trump Thursday night for calling her “AOC” during the presidential debate.

The New York congresswoman said while “the people” can call her “AOC,” Republican use of her nickname shows “disrespect of women.”

“I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature,” the congresswoman tweeted from her personal Twitter account, the handle of which is @AOC. “Women notice. It conveys a lot.”

“AOC is a name given to me by community & the people,” she continued. “Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as ‘Congresswoman,’ ‘Representative,’ etc. Basic respect 101.”

Her comments referred to Thursday night’s presidential debate, where Trump mentioned Ocasio-Cortez as he mocked Biden’s environmental plan. (RELATED: Joe Biden Checks Watch As Debate Ends)

“His plan is an economic disaster,” Trump said. “If you look at what he wants to do, you know who developed it? AOC plus three. They know nothing about the climate. I mean she’s got a good line of stuff but she knows nothing about the climate. And they are all hopping through hoops for AOC plus three.”

WATCH:

The New York congresswoman also has a Twitter account “maintained by federal staff to share services and legislation relevant to constituents of NY-14” with the handle “@RepAOC.”

She tweeted later Friday about shirts that say “AOCplusme.”

A lot of folks have been asking for #AOCplusMe shirts, but we‘re struggling to make a design! Anyone out there want to give it a shot????? If so, reply w your design & submit it via this link. If we find a popular one we’ll reach out abt producing it: https://t.co/kAPqMLfJ1g https://t.co/6SQ8TO3E9h — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s nickname is commonly used throughout media, as the National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis pointed out.

Thursday night reporting on the debate from publications such as CNN, Mother Jones, the New York Post, and other outlets included references to the New York congresswoman using the nickname in headlines.

CNN also used the name “AOC” to describe Ocasio-Cortez in copy.

