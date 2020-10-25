Unfit To Print Episode 73: Trump Outmatches ’60 Minutes,’ Lesley Stahl Cries Victim

CBS’ Lesley Stahl went into an interview with President Donald Trump woefully unprepared and majorly biased, and it backfired big time. The president walked out and then released the full, unedited interview that showed just how unprofessional Stahl was during the event.

Stahl chastised members of the White House staff for not wearing masks, only to be busted later doing the same thing. She also repeatedly claimed that various points made by the president could not be “verified,” such as the fact that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign. (RELATED: Here’s The Moment Trump Decided He’d Had Enough Of The 60 Minutes Interview)

