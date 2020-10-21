CBS Defends Lesley Stahl After Trump Posts Video Of Her Maskless Inside White House

CBS News defended “60 Minutes” journalist Lesley Stahl after President Donald Trump posted a short video that appeared to show her inside the White House without a mask on.

Trump cut the interview, which was taped Tuesday and is scheduled to air Sunday, short and later posted on Twitter that it was “FAKE and BIASED.” He threatened to publish it early and posted a five second clip of Stahl showing her “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with” him.

“Much more to come,” he added.

CBS News suggested that Trump’s video was out-of-context, announcing in an article about the upcoming interview that “Stahl wore a mask as she entered the White House and greeted the president.” (RELATED: Trump Storms Off, Abruptly Ends Press Conference After ‘Ask China’ Remark)

“She removed her mask when socially distanced just before the interview began,” according to the network. “The clip Mr. Trump tweeted occurred after the interview and shows Stahl speaking with her producers, all of whom had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.”

WATCH:

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

The article also addressed Trump’s threat of posting the interview “PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” The White House “agreed only to record the interview for its archives,” according to CBS News. The network added that “it has a history of interviewing presidential candidates and asking important questions in the run-up to elections.”

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller denied that the “60 Minutes” interview “ended abruptly,” calling it “very fake news!”

“No drama, interview was not ended abruptly, and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them!” he tweeted. “Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?”