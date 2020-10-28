Editorial

The Dodgers Win The World Series After Beating The Rays In Game 6

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series.

The Dodgers beat the Rays 3-1 Tuesday in game six of the World Series, and locked up the championship after winning the series 4-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights of the game below.

While I think a lot of people were pulling for the underdog in the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dodgers locked up the title, and were simply the better team.

After so many years of being close enough to taste a World Series title but falling short, the Dodgers have finally won a title for the first time since 1988.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The final out.

A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on

Honestly, given how close the Dodgers have been these past few seasons without being able to get the job done, you just have to be happy and smile for them.

Even for a guy like myself who doesn’t like baseball that much, I have to admit it’s pretty damn cool to see Clayton Kershaw and company win a ring.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on

Congratulations to the Dodgers for bringing home the World Series title in 2020. It’s one hell of an impressive accomplishment.