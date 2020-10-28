The Dodgers Win The World Series After Beating The Rays In Game 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series.

The Dodgers beat the Rays 3-1 Tuesday in game six of the World Series, and locked up the championship after winning the series 4-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights of the game below.

While I think a lot of people were pulling for the underdog in the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dodgers locked up the title, and were simply the better team.

After so many years of being close enough to taste a World Series title but falling short, the Dodgers have finally won a title for the first time since 1988.

View this post on Instagram The final out. A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT

Honestly, given how close the Dodgers have been these past few seasons without being able to get the job done, you just have to be happy and smile for them.

Even for a guy like myself who doesn’t like baseball that much, I have to admit it’s pretty damn cool to see Clayton Kershaw and company win a ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Congratulations to the Dodgers for bringing home the World Series title in 2020. It’s one hell of an impressive accomplishment.