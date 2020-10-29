Melania Wows In Sleeveless Animal-Print Dress During Trip To Florida

First lady Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping print dress during her trip to Tampa, Florida.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the short-sleeve, animal-print dress that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on the campaign trail during a “Make America Great Again” rally at Raymond James Stadium’s parking lot. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the striking look with loose hair, a black patent leather belt and black high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS wowed Tuesday when she stepped out in an army-green coat when she made her first solo stop of the year on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for Trump’s reelection efforts. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Melania's fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.