Pelosi Says She Is ‘Very Confident’ Biden ‘Will Be Elected President On Tuesday’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she is “very confident” the presidential election will be decided on election night and that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will be inaugurated in January.

During a Thursday press conference at the Capitol, Pelosi said she believes there will be a clear winner of the presidential election on election night, but said her party is prepared if things go differently. Pelosi also praised those who are voting early, saying Democrats should not depend on the Post Office, Fox News reported.

“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi said. “On January 20, he will be inaugurated president of the United States. So while we don’t want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready for how we’re going to go down a different path,” she continued.

Pelosi then said Republicans have done everything possible to try and “dismantle” the United States Postal Service.

“I hope that people will not depend on the mail because they have done all they can to dismantle the postal system,” Pelosi went on to say. “I salute our postal workers and letter carriers and those who are making the best of the situation, but even the Postal Service is saying it’s too late now to mail a first-class piece of mail.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senators Rip Democrats Over Post Office Concerns)

In September, President Donald Trump told reporters he believes the election results “will end up in the Supreme Court.”