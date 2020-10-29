Police Reportedly Identify Man Who Stabbed Three People At ‘Defend Armenia’ Rally

Police have identified the man who is believed to have stabbed three protestors at a pro-Armenian rally.

Jamie Fonseca was arrested for allegedly stabbing three people during a “Defend Armenia” rally in Fresno, California on Wednesday, according to ABC 30. Fonseca reportedly became upset with protestors blocking the road and exited his vehicle before shouting at rally-goers.

Demonstrators attempted to defuse the situation before Fonseca allegedly went back to his vehicle for a knife and started attacking them, eyewitnesses described, per the local outlet. (RELATED: One Hit After Pickup Truck Plows Through Los Angeles Demonstration)

Police say the victims were men between the ages of 18 and 26 and the three men are expected to recover from their injuries, the local outlet reports.

“People are going to pay more attention to this than what we are trying to bring awareness to, which is Armenia, so it makes us angry and mad, but we didn’t do anything violent back to him,” said Sona Danielyan, a demonstrator at the rally, according to ABC 30.

As a result of the attack, Fonseca was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, ABC 30 reports.