10-Foot Python Removed After Being Found Under Hood Of Car In Florida

A massive python was removed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after being found underneath the hood of a car.

The Burmese python was 10 feet long, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared in a Facebook post Thursday.

Here’s the video of the snake ???? found in the Mustang ???? yesterday via lifesytle_miami via Maorblumenfeld on Instagram. Story: https://t.co/1pnJxPV9GH pic.twitter.com/h0KInOLSH7 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) October 30, 2020

“Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in the Facebook post.

“This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us,” FWC added in the statement. “We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species.” (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Record-Breaking 18 Foot, 9 Inch Python Caught In Florida)

I would be absolutely terrified if I discovered any kind of snake underneath the hood of my Mustang. However, I think I would have died on the spot if I had discovered a 10 foot python hanging out in my engine compartment.

There’s no way I would have been able to calmly call any kind of wildlife conservation commission. That’s crazy. I’d be scared the snake would end up attacking me while I was waiting for the animal rescue people to show up.

Everyone seems okay and nothing too scary happened. The python and the people who own this car are okay.