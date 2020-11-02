13-Year-Old Dies From COVID-19 Complications In Missouri

A 13-year-old boy died over the weekend from coronavirus complications after being hospitalized in Missouri.

Peyton Baumgarth became the first child to die from coronavirus in Missouri, according to an article published Monday by STL Today.

Eighth grader dies from COVID-19 in Missouri https://t.co/Ag8F5LmaFP pic.twitter.com/eE5tjfEeEa — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2020

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family,” school officials said in an email sent to parents and staff, KMOV4 reported. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.” (RELATED: STUDY: Child-Care Centers Are At Low Risk For COVID-19 Transmission)

“Because we know this will impact our school community emotionally, we encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepare to offer support to your child(ren) during this difficult time,” the statement added.

Baumgarth was attending in-person classes at Washington Middle School and had last attended Oct. 22 before informing the school he was quarantining.

“He was so very sweet and caring and FUN,” the GoFundMe page for Baumgarth said, according to the New York Post. “He loved Christmas, video games, and enjoyed making YouTube videos, playing Pokemon GO, playing football and being with his family.”

By the end of July, 121 people under the age of 21 had died from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also lists the death rate for children between the ages of five and 17 to be 16 times lower than the rate of death for adults ages 18-29. The hospitalization rate was listed as nine times lower.