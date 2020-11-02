Hockey Player Goes Through The Glass During Goal Celebration

Hockey player Marko Csollak recently had a rough goal celebration.

During a game in the Erste Liga, the Hungarian player went straight through the glass while celebrating. According to BroBible, it was Csollak’s first goal as a pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredible moment unfold below.

Of all the ways to celebrate a goal, going through the glass is seriously right near the top of the list. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this before.

I’ve seen players break stuff when angry, and I’ve certainly seen glass break before. I’m just not sure I’ve ever seen it break because of a player celebrating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magyar Jégkorong (@hockeyhungary) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:52pm PST

Having said that, if you’re going to break the glass, you might as well do it for your first career goal as a pro.

If not for your first goal, then when will it ever be acceptable?

While I don’t know much about the Erste Liga and hockey in Europe, it must be damn electric when players are flying around breaking glass. Props to Marko for putting on a show.