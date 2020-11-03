‘I’ll Put You In The Hospital’ — Heated Exchange Draws Police To Brooklyn Poll Site

Police were called to the MS 88 polling site in Brooklyn after a verbal altercation erupted between a father-son duo supporting President Donald Trump and other voters, according to the New York Post.

Eric Nocera and his son arrived at the polling site around 10 a.m. in a white jeep covered in pro-Trump paraphernalia, per the NY Post. The two men were accused of intimidating voters and illegal electioneering but maintain they weren’t breaking any laws, videos of the incident show. (RELATED: Philadelphia City Commissioners Say They Are Investigating After Video Reportedly Shows GOP Poll Watcher Getting Kicked Out Of Polling Place)

The tensions escalate when one voter waiting in line alerts nearby police officers of what is unfolding, before allegedly “flipping the bird” at Nocera’s son, per the Post. That maneuver sparked a war of words in which Nocera told the man to “go get some Vagisil” and that Nocera would “put [him] in the hospital,” the videos show.

Pro-Trump father and son clash with voters near Brooklyn poll site https://t.co/R10wqzR0dJ pic.twitter.com/LyHacoYBZY — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2020

Police kept the two men from coming to blows, and reported that Nocera and his son were more than 100 feet away from the polling location. Electioneering within 100 feet of a polling site is illegal in New York, and some witnesses accused the Trump-supporting duo of exceeding that limit, the Post says. (RELATED: FBI Launches Investigation Into Trump Supporters Who Reportedly Swarmed Biden-Harris Bus In Texas)

Other insults hurled include Nocera calling the man a cuck, to which the other man, who hasn’t been identified, responded with “Oh, now I’m a cock or a vag? Which is it? You can’t figure it out because you don’t know the difference because you’re the f–king gay boy motherf—er,” per the Post. Nocera had previously said “Little gay boy, go away,” to the man.

NYPD says the situation was resolved and neither party chose to file a police report, according to a tweet.