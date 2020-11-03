Trump Campaign To Use White House As Campaign Headquarters For Election Night

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will use the executive offices at the Eisenhower building as its headquarters for election night, Axios reported Tuesday.

“The war room needed to be in close proximity to the president and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios. (RELATED: RNC Abruptly Cancels Tuesday Night Speaker After She Tweeted Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory Hours Before Her Speech)

“Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved. The arrangement has been approved by White House counsel,” he added.

Trump campaign communications director @TimMurtaugh explains in a statement “The war room needed to be in close proximity to the President and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB…” 2/ — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) November 3, 2020

The announcement comes days after Trump moved his election night event from the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. to the White House itself. Trump said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to ban gatherings of more than 50 people forced his administration to move the event to federal property.

The Eisenhower is a federal building located just feet from the White House, and its use by Trump’s campaign is sure to bring criticism for blurring the lines between Trump’s administration and his reelection effort. Trump first came under fire for violating the Hatch Act, the law that prevents government officials from political campaigning, following his decision to hold the Republican National Convention at the White House in August.