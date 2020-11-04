Editorial

Amanda Knox Sends Incredible ‘Four-Year Study Abroad’ Tweet On Election Night

PERUGIA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing on September 26, 2011 in Perugia, Italy.

(Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Amanda Knox might have had the greatest tweet of the election.

Shortly before midnight EST as votes were rolling in to find the winner between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the famous American student tweeted, “Whatever happens, the next four years can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The tweet is a reference to her arrest and wrongful detention in Italy after the death of her roommate.

Honestly, good for Knox for having a sense of humor about all the stuff that happened to her in Italy. She was wrongfully convicted by an Italian court for murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher back in 2007.

After a nonstop circus known as the judicial system, she was eventually cleared of committing the heinous crime in 2015.

Before it was all said and done, Knox served four years in prison.

I can’t imagine many people would have the same sense of humor as her if they went through the hell she was put through.

Not only was she wrongfully convicted, but we have reason to believe at this point that the justice system over there knew and proceeded anyways.

The entire situation is covered in an awesome Netflix documentary sharing her name. It will enrage people who value fairness and justice.

She’s also 100% correct. No matter who wins the election, it can’t be any worse than her time spent in Italy!

Props to Knox for keeping things relaxed and lighthearted on a tense night across the country.