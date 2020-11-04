Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Detained By CBP In Texas Over 1 Week

Over 100 illegal immigrants were found at three separate stash houses and detained over the span of a week near Laredo, Texas, border officials announced.

The illegal immigrants received medical screenings before they were processed as none were wearing personal protective equipment when officials searched the residences, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Migrants continue to show a total disregard for public health during the pandemic,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said Wednesday afternoon.

Laredo Sector USBP agents shut down 3 stash houses in a week:

▪️ 24 individuals: https://t.co/V9tOQnfxx6

▪️ 68 individuals: https://t.co/iAqt1b7Ivf

▪️ 27 individuals: https://t.co/zs8kIMooEm

"Migrants continue to show a total disregard for public health during the pandemic."

CBP agents worked with two Webb County Constable Sherriff’s deputies to shut down a stash house hiding 24 illegal immigrants in Laredo, Texas, CBP announced on Nov. 3. The illegal immigrants were found to be from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

Agents also detained 68 illegal immigrants while searching a residence in Laredo, Texas, CBP announced on Oct. 30. Agents found the illegal immigrants to be from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What It’s Like To Be A Black Hawk Pilot Patrolling The Border)

In another incident, agents detained 27 illegal immigrants from Mexico after a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned house near San Ygnacio, Texas, CBP announced on Oct. 29.

“With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses and close quarters without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our nation,” CBP announced.

