Joe Biden Says He Won’t ‘Declare’ Victory But That ‘It’s Clear’ He Will Reach 270 Electoral College Votes

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “it’s clear” he will have eclipsed the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the general election once every ballot has been counted.

Biden, speaking alongside Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, took a thinly veiled shot at President Donald Trump’s early morning remarks at the White House. (RELATED: We Spent Election Night Inside Trump’s White House Extravaganza — Here’s What It Was Like)

“I’m not here to declare that we have won,” he stated. “I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Biden touted victories in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania and called on Americans “to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us.”

“I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did vote for me. Now every vote must be counted,” the former vice president closed. “There will be no blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

The Trump campaign took a series of legal steps Wednesday in three key Rust Belt battlegrounds, filing lawsuits over access to ballot counting locations in Michigan and Pennsylvania and filing a motion for a recount in Wisconsin.