Lana Del Rey Cusses Out A Fan For Accusing Her Of Voting For Trump, Calls Her A ‘Hoe’

Don’t you dare accuse Lana Del Rey of voting for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election!

Rey was accused by a Twitter user in the early Wednesday morning hours of voting for Trump, and she wasn't impressed.

The star singer, who has previously identified herself as a moderate, responded with, “Go. F**k. Yourself.” She wasn’t done there, in response to a tweet that is no longer available, Rey wrote, “Nah read what u wrote hoe.”

According to ET Canada, Rey was responding to “Lana telling me to go f**k myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright.” You can take a look at the exchange below.

Go. Fuxk. Yourself. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

Nah read what u wrote hoe — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

I have to be honest with all of you, I definitely didn’t have this on my bingo card for the night. I didn’t see this coming at all.

Lana Del Rey has a new album on the horizon, she’s continuing to become an absolute superstar and now she’s taking headshots at people on Twitter.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t find this incredibly entertaining. It’s important to remember that it’s okay to enjoy political spats. Not everything has to be life or death. It can be fun.

Lana Del Rey just verbally decimating a random person and calling them a “h*e” is the definition of laugh-out-loud funny.

Also, I say this as someone who enjoys Lana Del Rey’s music, but there’s no demographic that loves her more than upper class white women with fake daddy issues.

Virtually every woman I know who is obsessed with her music is from a family with more money than they know what to do with, great lives but they love pretending their dads hate them. You can set your watch to it.

Stay frosty, Lana! Can’t wait to see what this upcoming music is all about.