REPORT: Lana Del Rey Is Dating ‘Live PD’ Star Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin

Pop singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly dating “Live PD” star Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

Lana, 34, and the 46-year-old cop Larkin were spotted together Monday in Central Park, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The two were dressed casually while enjoying a nice day in the sun. Lana was spotted in blue jean shorts and a floral printed top, while Larkin was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Lana Del Rey with Sean Larkin (a policeman and a host of Live PD) in Central Park yesterday pic.twitter.com/xyfqqLWSuJ — Lanaism????Lana Del Rey Source (@LanaismPoland) September 24, 2019



The pair are a little more than friends. They’re actually dating, ET confirmed.

Larkin is a Tulsa police officer and holds several roles on A&E. He is an analyst on “LivePD,” the host of “Live PD Presents Live PD Cam” and recently joined the series “Live Rescue.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Lana Del Rey On The Internet)

Lana has been notoriously private about her relationships and has had few high-profile romances. In 2017, she was linked to rapper G-Eazy. Before that, she was rumored to have dated actor James Franco.

Lana Del Rey’s Summertime Sadness is over. The singer is officially dating Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin! https://t.co/uJHLfk2IWM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2019



Lana is one of my favorite singers and this is exactly why. She comes off as being so laid back and down to Earth and this just further proves that. She’s dating a cop. Not just any cop either. She’s dating a “Live PD” cop. That’s the coolest thing I have ever heard.

Good for her.