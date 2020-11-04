Entertainment

‘The Walking Dead’ Casts Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Real-Life Spouse, Hilarie Burton, To Play His On-Screen Wife

“The Walking Dead” has cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life spouse, Hilarie Burton, to play across from him as his on-screen wife during the current season.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” the 38-year-old actress tweeted to her followers. The post was noted by The Loop in a piece published Wednesday.

“But I love working with @JDMorgan,” she added, mentioning her husband‘s Twitter handle. “I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family.” (RELATED: AMC Will Not Edit Or Remove ‘Mad Men’ Episode Containing Blackface)

Burton continued, “They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille.” (RELATED: ‘Walking Dead’ Creatives Sue AMC For A World-Ending Amount Of Money)

The “One Tree Hill” star’s post included a retweet from ComicBook.com that read, “#TheWalkingDead has cast @JDMorgan’s real life wife @HilarieBurton as Negan’s wife Lucille in a guest star role for Season 10’s additional episodes!”

Earlier this year, the popular AMC show shared that it will be done after the 11th season after first debuting on the network in October 2010, per the outlet.

Burton and Morgan tied the knot in 2019 after being together for more than a decade.