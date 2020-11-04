‘Could Hitch A Ride On The Reputation’: Volvo Loses To French Car Manufacturer Over Logo Dispute

A judge ruled a Volvo-owned company cannot sell its Polestar 2 SUV in France because its logo too closely resembles the logo of Citroën, a French carmaker, according to Driving.

“The products that the manufacturers sell are aimed at a public that is knowledgeable and that the logos will therefore not get confused,” the courts said, according to Driving. “However, the court has ruled in favor of Citroën that Polestar could hitch a ride on the reputation of the Citroën logo.”

Polestar began as an all-electric performance offshoot of Volvo in 2017, Driving reports. It started specializing in plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles and has two products with the simple names 1 and 2, according to Motor1.

A Polestar representative said its logo evokes Earth’s pole stars, according to the outlet. Polestar was supposed to start selling the 2 SUV by the end of 2020 in France, but the trademark dispute has delayed this from happening, according to L’Automobile, (RELATED: Local Realtor Files Trademark Claims For ‘Every Single Possible’ New Washington Redskins Name) .

Polestar’s parent company, Geely, manufactures and sells its vehicles in China. Citroën has sold vehicles in China since 2014. Citroën’s parent company, DS Automobiles, hopes to sell only all-electric and hybrid vehicles by 2025, according to the outlet.

Polestar cannot use its logo in France for six months and must pay Citroën €150,000 in damages, per Motor1.