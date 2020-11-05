China Temporarily Bars Entrance From India Over Coronavirus Concerns

China has temporarily banned India from entering its country due to coronavirus concerns, The Times of India reported.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits,” the Chinese Embassy in India wrote on its website Thursday, Nov. 5. “The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits.”

Almost 20 Air India flight passengers tested positive Friday, Oct. 30 on arrival to Wuhan, according to The Times of India. The airline had planned four flights to China between Nov. 13 and Dec. 4, which will likely be affected, the outlet reported. China has also temporarily banned travelers from Belgium, the U.K. and the Philippines for the same reason, according to The Times of India. (RELATED: Trump Bashes NBC Reporter For Network Labeling Him ‘Racist’ Over Coronavirus China Travel Ban)

China enacted strict guidelines three days prior to banning people from India into their country.

“In order to reduce cross-border transmission of Covid-19, starting from 00:00 hours (India time) on November 7, 2020, all Chinese and foreign passengers bound for China will be required to take nucleic acid and IgM anti-body tests and apply for a green health code with the ‘HS’ mark or a certified health declaration form before boarding the flight,” the Chinese Embassy in India wrote on its website.