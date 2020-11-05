Pittsburgh Steelers Treat Workers Counting Ballots In PA To Dinner

Pittsburgh Steelers players treated workers counting ballots in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, to dinner Wednesday night.

“Thank you, ⁦@steelers⁩, for your kindness,” the Allegheny County Twitter handle shared. The comments were noted by the Hill in a piece published Thursday about the NFL team.

“Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more!” the post added. “We’re grateful for the wonderful food from ⁦@TheGooseExpress.” (RELATED: Steelers Star Juju Smith-Schuster Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Le’Veon Bell)

A short time later, the county posted a picture of some kind of berry pie sent by some of the players on the team and tweeted that, “Did we mention that the @steelers sent pie? PIE!!!” (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Superstar Reportedly Makes Decision If He Will Return To The Team)

“We figured it was a good opportunity to help them give back,” Goose Express employee Amanda Wood told CNN.

She said there was enough food for 65 people who were “so grateful” after getting dinner.

“We’ve been working very long hours, so for them to have thought of us is very kind,” county spokesperson Amie Downs told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It comes as counting ballots continued in the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as no clear winner has yet to be declared in the state.