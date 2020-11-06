Jacob Blake Reaches Plea Deal, Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct

Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed in August after Kenosha police shot him seven times in the back, reached a plea deal Friday to settle a pending sexual assault case.

Prosecutors dropped a felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against Blake, according to the Associated Press (AP). Blake pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and was sentenced to two years of probation, per the same report.

Prosecutors accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Officers tried to arrest him in connection to the case on Aug. 23 but he resisted arrest, per the AP.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Kenosha after his ex-girlfriend reported that Blake “was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”

She also reported she was sexually assaulted when Blake trespassed.

Police officers attempted to arrest Blake and used a taser to try and subdue him. The taser did not work and Blake went to his car where he opened the driver’s door. Blake was then shot seven times in the back at close range. (RELATED: ‘It’s Nothing But Pain’: Jacob Blake Releases Video From Hospital Bed)

However, Blake did admit to officers he had a knife in his possession.

.⁦@WisDOJ⁩ confirms that the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake is Rusten Sheskey & says Blake “admitted that he had a knife in his possession.” pic.twitter.com/R8DORSp3Sq — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) August 26, 2020

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, told Blake she was “proud of him” during a phone call, despite the allegations of sexual assault leveled against Blake.