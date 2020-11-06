‘Segregated And Secured’: Alito Orders Late Pennsylvania Ballots Counted Separately

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued an order Friday calling for the segregation of all Pennsylvania ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Fox News at Night” anchor Shannon Bream shared the news, tweeting, “BREAKING FROM SCOTUS: Justice Alito has issued an Order than any ballots received after after 8pm on election day in PA be segregated and secured – and if counted, counted separately. There is a petition pending before SCOTUS. Alito orders opposing side to reply by 2p Saturday.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Updates Guidance, Orders Ballots To Be Counted If They Arrive Late)

Bream quoted the order directly in a follow-up tweet, saying, “‘… neither the applicant (PA GOP) nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.'”

Democratic Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar issued guidance Sunday that directed poll workers to count all mailed ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day but before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6. Previous guidance called for late ballots to be kept separate from the ballots that were received on time, and they were to remain uncounted.

President Donald Trump’s attorneys have filed several lawsuits in the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania, where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently holds a lead over Trump.