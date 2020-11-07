Joe Biden Beats Out Trump In Nevada

Joe Biden has won Nevada, defeating President Donald Trump and collecting six electoral votes, putting him well above the electoral college vote threshold necessary for winning the presidency, according to the New York Times.

Nevada was among the near-dozen battleground states that the Biden and Trump campaigns focused on in the weeks leading up to the election in a race that was expected to be tight. Nevada narrowly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election with 52.4% of the vote to Trump’s 41.7%, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The state had voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every race since 2004. Heading into Election Day, Trump trailed Biden in most polls, yet data in key battleground states did show the election tightening over the past month.

Trump hoped to flip the blue-leaning state, amid some polls showing Biden’s steady lead in late October, according to the New York Times. In the week before the election, Biden had led with 49% to Trump’s 43% among likely voters in the state, with 4% undecided or declining to state a preference.

The Trump campaign had tried to gather support from conservative-leaning Latinos in the state amid concerns from Democratic consultants that early turnout among Latinos was lower than expected, according to the Washington Post. Latinos were recognized as a growing portion of the electorate, and in battleground states like Nevada, were considered a decisive demographic. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says That Trump’s Black And Latino Support Are ‘The Story Of This Election’)

Latinos make up roughly 20% of Nevada’s electorate, according to Pew Research Center. Among Latino voters in Nevada, Biden led in Telemundo polls by 62% to Trump’s 29%, according to USA Today.