Save Over 30% On This Automatic Pet Feeder For Cats And Dogs!

While they may not be able to tell you with words, dogs and cats know when it’s mealtime — especially when it comes later than usual. But with work and unforeseen plans getting in the way, feeding your furry family members at the same time every day can be close to impossible.

Stop rushing home to pour food in Fido’s bowl and switch to the Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser! Great for either cats or dogs, this automatic feeder can be programmed to dispense a specific portion of food so they’re never stuck waiting around for you to do it.

This hassle-free pet-feeding solution is great for dogs and cats of all sizes. That’s because the automatic feeder is highly customizable, allowing you to determine just how much food is dispensed at a time. You can set it up to deliver meals consisting of up to “10 portions” a day, each one measuring at 0.8 ounces, with up to four dispensing alarms, allowing you to have total control over how much food is let out at a time. And thanks to its easy-to-read display, programming couldn’t be simpler.

Instead of letting your pets’ food bags sit in your kitchen cabinet, the Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser locks in freshness, keeping all those kibbles and bits from getting old and stale. You can even voice-record a friendly greeting or words of encouragement, comforting your furry housemate while you’re away.

Whether you decide to plug it into the wall or run it on battery power, the Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser is incredibly versatile, and you can even travel with it if you wish. Plus, its dishwasher-safe, removable food dish makes it super easy to clean.

Check out what real pet-owners are saying about the feeder online!

“It can hold a surprising amount of food, at least 3 weeks worth of food for one cat, maybe more.” – Ryan

“We tried several other systems, this is the best.” – Marty999

“So far, 5 stars through and through.” – Caroline

Get the Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Dogs and Cats at over 30% off, making it just $79.99.

