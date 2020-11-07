Boris Johnson, Other World Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden And Kamala Harris On Winning Election

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election Saturday.

Johnson, one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in international politics, offered congratulations roughly an hour after Fox News, the Associated Press and numerous other outlets declared Biden had defeated Trump. Biden and Harris also received congratulations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump has rejected the call, however, saying some states are headed for recounts and that his campaign has filed “legitimate” legal challenges. (RELATED: We Spent Election Night Inside Trump’s White House Extravaganza — Here’s What It Was Like)

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said. “The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

European Union President Charles Michael also congratulated Biden, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

The statements come as Trump and his campaign are waging legal battles in several states to secure recounts of votes under more “meaningful” supervision from GOP poll watchers. Georgia and other states also appear to be headed toward automatic recounts. Trump has not conceded the race.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement Saturday. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

The Trump campaign has yet to provide solid evidence that voter fraud swayed the result of the election in any state.