Dana Perino Pans Schumer’s Statement On Georgia Runoff: ‘A Lot More Like Don Quixote Than General Sherman’

Fox News anchor Dana Perino panned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for saying that Democrats will “change the world” after they “take Georgia.”

With no Georgia U.S. Senate candidates getting the needed 50% of the vote, a January runoff will match Republican Sen. David Perdue against Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Rev. Raphael Warnock. The GOP must win at least one of those seats in order to maintain their narrow Senate majority.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Schumer said Saturday at a New York City rally after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Appearing on Sunday morning’s “Fox News Sunday” to analyze the state of affairs in Georgia, Perino said Schumer “sounded a lot more like Don Quixote than General Sherman,” referring to the Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes in which the protagonist pretends to be a knight and engages in a series of pointless misadventures.

“Right now all of those Republicans are going to be focused on Georgia and probably President Trump will be focused there too because those two Senate runoffs are so important,” Perino said of the runoffs, which are set to happen January 5. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: If Democrats Had Won The Senate, ‘The Country As We Know It Would Have Ended’)

“And yesterday, Senator Chuck Schumer sounded a lot more like Don Quixote than General Sherman when he said next we take Georgia and then we take America as if he completely misread the election results,” she continued. “The Republicans actually did quite well. America does not want a radical left agenda and that is where I think the Republicans will focus for now as the rest of the post-Trump-world kind of figures things out.”