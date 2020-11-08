This Highly-Rated Dyson Alternative Vacuum Is 45% Off

Remember dropping a cookie on the floor as a kid only to pop it back into your mouth in accordance with the “five-second rule?” While your floors may not look that dirty, you’d be surprised just how much dust and bacteria is lurking down there, even if it’s somewhat invisible to the naked eye.

If the idea of dirty floors makes your skin crawl, a high-end vacuum, like this one by JASHEN, is sure to ease your anxiety. Comparable to a Dyson, this budget-friendly cordless vacuum cleaner is an incredibly efficient floor cleaner. Powered by a 350W digital brushless motor, the JASHEN V18 Vacuum Cleaner uses strong suction to lift deep-rooted stains and dirt from your floors without making much noise at all.

Whether it’s wood, linoleum, tile, or even carpet (thanks to its 2-in-1 dust brush), this cordless vacuum can leave any surface sparkling — which is also due to its advanced four-stage filtration system. The cleaning device also features an easy-to-read LED screen, informing you of remaining running times, power modes, and filter alerts. It even comes with a handy dual-charging wall mount for incredibly easy storage.

Boasting an impressive 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon, this cordless vacuum proves to be a top choice over other more expensive models out there. Just check out the awesome reviews for yourself!

“Highly recommended for those of you looking for an affordable cordless powerful vacuum cleaner for its reasonable price and functionality compared to other brands such as Dyson, Shark, Bissell etc.” – Jinx

“I can say this is without a doubt the best vacuum I’ve owned and has a lot of common sense features that were missing on my previous vacuum. Five stars to this gem.” – John Carnes

“It is very maneuverable and goes in the corners and around objects easily. I also like the dual charging station and wall hanger. – Anonymous

Right now, you can experience the cleaning power of the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $189.99, a whopping 45% off its regular price!

Price subject to change.

