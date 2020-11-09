‘I Can’t … Continue Showing You This’: Fox News Cuts Away From McEnany Speech After ‘Explosive’ Charges Against Democrats

Fox News cut away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s speech Monday evening after “explosive” charges alleging Democrats are “welcoming fraud” and “welcoming illegal voting.”

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto interrupted McEnany during her press conference as she slammed Democrats over the election process. McEnany accused the Democratic Party of knowingly allowing the 2020 election process to be rigged in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, at which point Cavuto cut in.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Cavuto said as McEnany continued to speak. “I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

“I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make – that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating,” Cavuto continued. “If she does bring proof of that, of course we’ll take you back. So far, she has started saying right at the outset, welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast.”

Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they “can’t in good countenance continue showing this” when @PressSec says that Democrats are “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting” in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020

President Donald Trump and his allies have alleged widespread voter fraud in multiple states and the president does not appear ready to concede in the 2020 election.

Trump and his campaign expressed outrage after Fox News called Arizona for Biden with just 73% of votes counted. Trump’s re-election campaign has filed a lawsuit in Arizona alleging votes were “incorrectly rejected” by poll workers. (RELATED: Fox News’ Howard Kurtz Confirms That Jared Kushner Complained About Arizona Call To Rupert Murdoch)