Trump Announces He Fired Mark Esper, To Replace Him With Christopher Miller As Secretary Of Defense

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has fired Secretary Of Defense Mark Esper and named his replacement.

In two tweets, Trump said that he fired Esper and that Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller will become the Acting Secretary of Defense.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Trump said in a tweet.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump added.(RELATED: REPORT: Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Drafted A Resignation Letter)

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Esper had prepared a resignation letter, three current defense officials reportedly told NBC News on Thursday. Trump claimed Monday that he has fired Esper.

Esper’s office pushed back on reports that he had drafted a resignation letter.

Trump and Esper have reportedly clashed over a number of issues, including the renaming of military bases named after Confederate military figures.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)