Add Some Character To Your Backyard With These Italian Bistro Style Lights, Now Over 20% Off!

Now that we’re all spending more time at home, you may have noticed some areas around the house that need a little extra love. If your yard need a little sprucing up, we’ve found the perfect product that will add a little touch of personality. Introducing the Addlon Outdoor String Lights!

Get your own 48FT Addlon Outdoor String Lights for just $38.99 by clicking here, plus free shipping!

These Italian style bistro outdoor LED lights are waterproof commercial grade. With the help of the insulation material embedded within the lights and the heavy duty cord, your product will be protected from heat, snow, wind, rain, and any other type of seasonal weather.

The dimmer switch will set the mood for any occasion. Whether it’s time to party or you’re just having friends and family over to relax, set the lights to full-strength or use the dimmer switch to create a soft glow of light. These lights will provide ideal illumination for just about any event or gathering. They look particularly stunning when strung on decks, porches, and fences.

Included with your purchase is 15 bulbs with vintage charm. If you wish to expand your light string, you can connect up to five extension string lights. Meaning, you have the potential to have up to 240 feet of lights instead of just the 48 feet! How awesome is that? Your neighbors will be in awe of your string lights.

This product has received an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 6,600 people worldwide. Listen to what some customers have to say about their purchase:

“These are the perfect outdoor string lights. The price is right and light set is well made and appears heavy duty. The lights bulbs are a great size and provide the perfect outdoor patio lighting. The light strings can be added together for as much lighting as you need. We have put them along our fence and on our trellises. We live in FL and our weather can be very hot and often very wet and our lights have never failed in the past 3 months. We bought 4 sets, put them on a timer and just love them.”

“Had been looking to get some stringed like such as these for a while and all the ones I found in stores looked cheaped and did not offer the true Edison look I was hoping for. I order one strand of these and when I got them in and realized the quality I quickly ordered a second.”

So what are you waiting for? Get your very own Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights for just $38.99!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.