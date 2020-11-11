This High-Tech Picooc Pro Smart Scale Is 30% Off For A Limited Time

The holidays can be rough. And with all those tasty treats lying around, it’s easy for any fitness goals to fall to the wayside. And even if it’s just a pound or two gained by the time New Year’s rolls around, keeping on track can make a world of difference during the most wonderful time of the year.

If you’re looking for a productive way to manage your weight, this Picooc Mini Pro Smart Scale is an incredible tool to have on hand. Not only does it give you an incredibly accurate weight reading but it also provides you with invaluable insight in regards to your health as a whole.

If you’re in the market for a run-of-the-mill bathroom scale, this high-tech gadget isn’t for you. That’s because each time you step on this thing, you’ll receive a complete comprehensive analysis of your body by evaluating a whopping 13 body indexes. You’ll get accurate numbers on your weight, body mass, muscle, visceral fat, body age, BMI, BMR+, and more. This information is then analyzed and put into an overall score, helping you to track your progress more efficiently than ever.

The secret to the scale’s in-depth readings is in its minimum center of gravity, something you just don’t see with an everyday scale. And to make things even more convenient, all your info can be read, accessed, and tracked in the tool’s accompanying mobile app. Simply connect the scale to your phone via Bluetooth and you’re good to go. You can even integrate it with Apple Health and Google Fit, making tracking your progress incredibly easy.

Check out the promising reviews people have been leaving about this high-tech scale online!

“Overall Unique high-tech scale. Great connectivity to mobile app to track various metrics to with motivation for weight loss or gain and living a healthy lifestyle.” – Denise J.

“Professional, lovely, user-friendly! Definitely worth the money!” – Congcong Li

“Great functionality, especially in the app. It gives a reading of your weight, body fat percentage, and metabolic age as well as several other health stats.” – DC

Get 30% off the Picooc Mini Pro Smart Scale during the Pre-Black Friday Sale here, making it just $42.49 with coupon code SAVE15NOV!

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.