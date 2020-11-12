REPORT: Michigan Attorney General Says Trump’s Recount Demands Insinuate ‘Black People Are Incompetent’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel blasted President Trump’s election lawsuits on Wednesday, saying there is no evidence to support his allegations of misconduct.

Nessel claims that the administration’s lawsuits unfairly target Detroit, a city that has a majority black population and historically high number of Democrat voters, according to Detroit Free Press. She further asserts that the campaign is overlooking other, majority-white population centers in the state where President-elect Joe Biden received a higher percentage of the vote than Hillary Clinton received in 2016.

According to Detroit Free Press, Nessel said in a press conference that “the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted. That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits.”

The Trump campaign alleges there has been voter fraud in Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, all swing states. (RELATED: Mail-In Voting For November Election Over Coronavirus Opens Door For Fraud, Experts Say)

Voter tallies for Michigan spiked around 6:00 a.m. on November 4, with Biden overtaking Trump when Milwaukee submitted approximately 170,000 absentee votes that were overwhelmingly democratic.

Wisconsin experienced a similar phenomenon. When asked to explain the influx of Biden votes on Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) tweeted that the ballot counting “has gone according to law.”

WEC statement: Wisconsin’s counting and reporting of unofficial results has gone according to law. Our municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 4, 2020

Lawyers for the Nevada GOP sent a criminal referral to Attorney General William Barr regarding more than 3,000 instances of voter fraud, stating that they expect that number to grow substantially. Clark county registrar Joseph Gloria denied all allegations, despite officials’ corroboration that a substantial number of former NV residents had voted.

According to a poll conducted in May by the Republican National Committee, nearly two-thirds of voters believe there is fraud in U.S. elections.