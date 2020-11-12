Trump Aides Reportedly Held Private Call On What They Can Get Done Before Biden Takes Office

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly held a private phone call with other aides to President Donald Trump seeking to highlight areas the administration can make a difference in before former Vice President Joe Biden takes office, Politico reported Thursday.

The revelation contradicts much of the messaging coming from the president and his election campaign, which claim Biden still has not secured the presidential election. Meadows reportedly asked each aid to come up with three policy initiatives the administration could pursue before Biden takes office in January 2021. The group came up with a list of roughly 15 goals, according to Politco.

Two of the greatest priorities are securing more strict standards for immigrants attempting to obtain H-1B visas and providing federal funds to parents and students living in public school districts that are currently shut down due to COVID-19, per Politico.

China was also reportedly discussed on the call, as Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning U.S. citizens from making investments in firms that support the Chinese military. according to the Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: China Continues To Boom As Rest Of The World Struggles With COVID-19)

News of the call, however, comes as Trump and his campaign continue to insist they haven’t lost the election, days after the Associated Press, Fox News and numerous other outlets called the election for Biden.

Trump has legal challenges pending in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Georgia has also begun a by-hand recount of the presidential race. Trump’s legal challenges have not fared well in Georgia or Nevada, however, where courts struck down the lawsuits almost immediately. (RELATED: REPORT: Dominion Voting Systems Didn’t Cause Voter Fraud In Michigan Or Georgia)

Trump and his campaign have yet to produce substantial evidence of election fraud.