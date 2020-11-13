Don’t Miss Out On This Early Black Friday Sale On Home Security Cameras!

Until they figure out a way for you to grow a second pair of eyes, indoor and outdoor security cameras are the best way to make sure everything’s safe and sound at home. With many of them boasting accompanying apps for full remote control, having peace of mind when you’re away from home, whether you’re at the office or miles away on vacation, is more attainable than ever.

Take a look at all these dynamic security cameras boasting slashed price tags!

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera – $49.99

Get 360º coverage of any space in your home thanks to this camera’s 1080p HD, 122º wide-angle lens and 355º horizontal and 105º vertical rotation functions. It even boasts facial recognition, letting you create a database of friends and family that are always welcome in your home and alerting you to faces you don’t know.

NetGear Arlo Pro 2 VMC4030-100NAR HD Security Camera (Refurbished) – $109.99

Certified refurbished, this high-end, weatherproof security camera keeps you in the know when it comes to the exterior of your home. It also boasts a smart siren you can control remotely and two-way audio — plus, it’s wire-free.

NetGear Arlo Q Indoor Wi-Fi 1080p Security Camera (Refurbished) – $99.99

Covering a 130° field of view around your home without any complicated wiring, 1080p HD video, two-way audio, night vision capabilities, LED lights that glow up to 25 feet, and more, you’ll never miss a thing.

Hombli Smart Indoor Camera – $39.95

Have full control over your home’s security, complete with notifications of activity on an accompanying app, the ability to speak and listen to whoever’s on camera, and hands-free voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Litmor Wireless Rechargeable Camera: Bundle of 2 – $124.95

This rechargeable system allows you to keep an eye on everything going on at home thanks to a 1080p HD camera with powerful night vision, adjustable angles, automatic recordings upon motion detection, and control options with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

CapsuleCam: WDR Security Camera with Starlight Vision Tech – $43.99

Even in the poorest of lighting conditions, this camera captures it all thanks to its 162° horizontal & 138° vertical pan and tilt that you can manipulate remotely, along with advanced Starlight Night Vision. You can also get alerts from anywhere and view previously recorded footage on its accompanying app.

X1 Indoor Security Camera – $73.99

This award-winning security cam boasts 1080p full HD live viewing, smart alerts with the accompanying Bosma app, two-way audio, crystal clear recording thanks to Starlight Night Vision, and a remotely-controllable siren. It’s no wonder this thing has a 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon!

XC Security Camera – $43.99

A 2019 Red Dot Awardee, this security cam has it all: watchable high-quality live video, a wide 138° camera lens and 360° panning, recordable and replayable footage, two-way audio, and so much more. You can even manipulate the camera with Alexa.

Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit – $74.99

This wire-free camera makes keeping an extra eye on your home easy. From crystal clear images and panoramic views thanks to its high-resolution 1080P camera to its incredibly accurate push alerts upon motion detection, this gadget is a welcome addition to any home. It’s even versatile enough to install both indoors and outdoors!

Sinji Pan Tilt Indoor Camera – $39.95

With its user-friendly app, you can easily view footage from your phone or tablet and get notified the second any motion is detected. It also boasts infrared night vision, 128GB storage, auto-tracking, and more.

Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera – $59.95

Thanks to its 85-degree viewing angle, you’ll never miss a thing happening around your yard, garage, or sides of the house. Plus, with its generous cloud storage, live viewing capabilities, motion detection, and two-way communication, this thing serves as an extra pair of eyes (and then some) at home.

TOKK™ CAM C2: Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera – $64.99

Unlike most home security cameras out there, this ultra-portable gadget can serve as a surveillance camera or a body camera for incredibly discreet monitoring. Plus, it can automatically attach to any magnetic surface and comes with a free accompanying app that gives you full control from afar.

blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System – $59.99

With facial recognition that can differentiate family members, pets, and strangers, an integrated siren, and weather-resistant builds, this is one of the best outdoor/indoor security cameras on the market. And with its high Amazon rating, you can see why.

Crorzar Anywhere: Rechargeable WiFi Security Camera – $99.99

Boasting a mere two-minute setup time, this home security camera features 1,800 uses between charges, crystal clear HD video quality, two-way communication, and adjustable views.

Crorzar Indoor 360 Security Camera – $69.99

From its smart tracking to its 360° coverage and 1080p HD video resolution, this security camera never lets you miss a thing. Plus, it comes with an included AC power and Wi-Fi enabled connection for incredibly simple installation.

