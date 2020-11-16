Dem Rep. Cheri Bustos Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Democratic Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos tested positive for COVID-19 and said she will be self-quarantining and working from home.

In a Tuesday tweet, Bustos shared the news that she was experiencing mild symptoms and had tested positive for coronavirus. Bustos said she will be working from home until a doctor clears her to travel. Bustos also mentioned that cases are going up in the U.S.

“I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well. I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating,” Bustos said in a tweet. “Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician. All individuals that I had been in contact with have been notified. Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing.”

“We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together,” Bustos continued.

Bustos is the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and recently made news for sharing her frustration with Democrats’ results in the House of Representatives, as the party has lost a number of seats they were hoping to win on election night. During a phone call with House Democrats, Bustos reportedly slammed polls and turnout models as the reason Democrats did not expand their majority, losing many seats polls showed Democrats winning. (RELATED: ‘I’m Furious’: DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos Reportedly Blames Polls For Democrat Losses In The House)

Republican Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson was the last member of congress to test positive for coronavirus in late October.