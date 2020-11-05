‘We Have A Mandate!’: Pelosi Reportedly Hammers Distraught, Beleaguered House Dems

Speaker of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats that their party has “a mandate” after being called out by her colleagues in a caucus phone call for losing a number of seats they were hoping to win on election night.

Democrats in the House reportedly voiced their concerns about the future of the party with Pelosi in a Thursday caucus call, as Democrats did not expand their majority but instead lost several seats. Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal, causing Pelosi to fire back saying Democrats have a “mandate.”