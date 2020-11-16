Will South Carolina Hire Hugh Freeze?

Will Hugh Freeze be the next football coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks?

This seems to be the question everyone is asking after the Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp this past Sunday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The eyes of the college football world are zeroed in on Columbia with Muschamp out of the picture, and Freeze seems to be the top target.

Will Muschamp has been relieved of his duties. Mike Bobo has been named interim head coach. https://t.co/G3I7OfB65B — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 16, 2020

Here’s the reality of the situation as far as I can see it. Hugh Freeze, who just signed an extension with the Flames, is absolutely going to be a major target for South Carolina.

He’s done an incredible coaching job at Liberty, and has SEC experience after coaching Ole Miss for several seasons.

There’s no question at all that he has the skills to get the job done. Plus, his familiarity with the SEC landscape will only be a plus.

However, I’m not sure Freeze will be the only option on the table. The Gamecocks would be stupid if they didn’t at least pick up the phone to talk to Luke Fickle.

The Cincy football coach is probably the top G5 coach out there, and he’s 100% headed to the P5 sooner than later. Would the Gamecocks opt for Fickle over Freeze? Honestly, the question is probably more whether or not Fickle wants to be in Columbia.

If he’s not, which is probably very likely, then the Gamecocks have to go all in on Freeze. They just have to.

The Gamecocks have a lot of information to process in the coming days, but I think there’s a very high chance Hugh Freeze might be back in the SEC coaching the Gamecocks in 2021.