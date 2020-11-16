State Representative Calls For Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer To Be Impeached After Announcing Latest Coronavirus Restrictions

Republican Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock joined with lawmakers to call for an impeachment of Democratic Michigan Gov, Gretchen Whitmer after she announced new coronavirus restrictions, according to Fox News 2 Detroit.

“The list of violations is long and the call is overdue,” Rep. Maddock tweeted Sunday, announcing his intent to work with Michigan legislators for impeachment hearings. Maddock argued the new restrictions violate an individuals’ constitutional rights, and that “ignoring court orders” is “impeachable conduct,” per Fox News 2 Detroit. (RELATED: ‘Operation Haircut’: Michigan Barbers Defy Lockdown, Offer Haircuts On Capitol Lawn)

The list of lawmakers joining Maddock’s call to impeach Whitmer reportedly includes includes a team of Michigan Republicans such as, Rep. Daire Rendon, Rep. Shane Hernandez, Rep. John Reilly, and Rep. Ryan Berman. Michgan Republican Senator Lana Theis and Senator Dan Lauwers add to this continuous list according to Maddock’s Facebook post.

“[Whitmer] doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus,” Whitmer’s press secretary Tiffany Brown responded, per Fox News 2 Detroit. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Storm The Michigan Capitol)

Michigan will face another three weeks of coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday, according to Lansing State Journal.

The new restrictions will close schools, require people to work from home and force restaurants to close indoor dining. Salons and barbershops can remain open, students in the 8th grade and lower can attend school in person, and professional and college sports can still play without spectators, according to Lansing State Journal.

“We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date,” Whitmer said, per Lansing State Journal, “The situation has never been more dire”.