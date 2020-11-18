20 Dead After COVID-19 Outbreak At Nursing Home Reportedly Infects 156 Residents And Staff

A COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri has killed 20 residents over the past 6 weeks, KSN3 reported.

The outbreak occurred at the John Knox Village Nursing Center, a skilled nursing facility with 253 beds, according to KSN3. Rodney McBride, vice president of community and health services for the facility, told the NBC affiliate that 156 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus as of Monday.

“The virus is extremely efficient, extremely mean and it really doesn’t care about what you want- it wants what it wants,” McBride said.

The facility has been inspected at least four times since March, and the reports show that it has been in compliance with policies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, KSN3 reported. (Every Resident At Kansas Nursing Home Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, 10 Dead)

“It makes you want to cry, ” McBride said. “The surveyors have been in eight times to do surveys, and each time they have complimented us on what we’re doing.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 90,000 COVID-19 deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities, which account for 40% of all virus deaths, The Wall Street Journal reported. More than 250,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.