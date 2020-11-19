Nintendo Game ‘Animal Crossing’ Creates Rule About Politics After Biden Team Tried To Campaign In It

Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” video game issued guidelines banning businesses and organizations, including Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, from launching their own islands, according to The New York Post.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined the Nintendo game this year, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Nintendo Reports Soaring Profits As Pandemic Keeps People At Home Playing Video Games)

Not only does Nintendo prohibit vulgar, discriminatory or offensive content, they specifically wrote, “Please also refrain from bringing politics into the game,” according to The New York Post.

“Any business use of the Game that exceeds the rules set forth herein shall be permitted only with the separate and express, written permission of Nintendo,” The New York Post reported on the new rules.

In the game, users can build their own islands, according to Nintendo. “Show off your island utopia to family and friends — or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it,” its website states.

Nintendo said new rules prohibit players from using the game “as a marketing platform that directs people to activities or campaigns outside the game (including directing people to a sales page, distributing coupons, sweepstakes, giveaways, requiring consumers to follow social network services accounts, gathering customers’ information, or other invitational activities),” The New York Post reported.