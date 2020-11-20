Bill Gates Says He Feels ‘Very Confident’ That The COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe

During an appearance on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Thursday, philanthropist Bill Gates said that he is “very confident” in the safety and efficacy of an FDA-approved immunization, The Hill reported.

Gates’ comments were prior to Friday’s announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that the two companies had applied for emergency use authorization for each of their vaccine candidates. (RELATED: White House Announces Pfizer Will File For Emergency Use Authorization For Its Coronavirus Vaccine Friday)

TONIGHT: @BillGates is here to talk about coronavirus, climate change, and his new podcast! pic.twitter.com/52ro6F25GM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2020

Gates has donated millions of dollars to the development of a coronavirus vaccine in recent months, The Hill reported.

“I feel very confident because the people involved are really doing their job well,” Gates said.

Gates also said that if the majority of the American population receives the vaccine then it could be enough to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to The Hill.

Democrats and critics of President Trump were doubtful about a vaccine under the Trump administration earlier in the fall.

“We have to make the truth more interesting and we’ve got to label things with the truth,” Gates added regarding anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, The Hill reported.