‘I’m Weak, But I Feel Good’: Former New York Senator Hospitalized With COVID-19

Former Republican New York Sen. Alfonse D’Amato was hospitalized for treatment for the coronavirus, The New York Post reported Friday.

D’Amato said he had a “light fever” and “congestion,” The New York Post reported. The former senator said he began to feel sick late last week and doesn’t believe he had put anyone in contact with the coronavirus. (RELATED: Veteran GOP Senator Savages Romney’s Anti-Trump Speech)

“I’m weak, but I feel good,” D’Amato told The New York Post in a phone interview from St. Francis Hospital when he was being taken care of.

D’Amato tested positive for the virus last week and immediately went into self-quarantine at his house on Long Island, his office said in a Friday statement, PIX 11 reported. The former senator checked himself in to the hospital in order to be cautious.

“As his recovery was not as prompt as he would have liked, out of an abundance of caution, he admitted himself to a regional hospital where he continues to be treated for the virus and remains in good spirits,” a spokesperson said in a statement, according to PIX 11.

Former New York Sen. Al D’Amato hospitalized with COVID-19 https://t.co/6UETGAjVQp pic.twitter.com/A4TkEWQ7ug — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2020

The former senator, who largely works from his house, said he has no knowledge of how he was infected, The New York Post reported. D’Amato also said he doesn’t live with anyone.

“I wear a mask all the time. I walk all the time. I don’t know,” D’Amato told the New York Post.

D’Amato was influential in the New York Republican party and now leads Park Strategies, a prominent lobbying firm, The New York Post reported.

Park Strategies did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.