REPORT: Man Kidnapped, Held For Three Days Over Private Poker Debts

A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a man and assaulting him during a three-day period over private poker debts, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Corey Convey, a 34-year-old from Boxbough Mass, was arraigned on Wednesday in Ayer District Court on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation in connection with the alleged physical assault that took place on a male victim, according to a statement released by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. (RELATED: New Jersey Woman Saves Herself From Being Kidnapped By Mouthing ‘Help Me’ To Bystander)

The victim, who knew Convey before the incident, reported to the police Tuesday that he had been physically assaulted and held against his will for three days at the man’s home after a poker game in late October, the statement said. Following the game, Convey became angry with the victim, because he thought the man owed him money, according to the DA’s office.

Man Arraigned Following Alleged Three Day Assault in Boxborough https://t.co/LNEboKKLL6 @BoxboroughPD — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) November 20, 2020

“The defendant allegedly drove the victim back to his Boxborough apartment and physically assaulted him including strangling him until he lost consciousness,” the statement read. “Following the assault the defendant allegedly sent threatening emails and text messages in an attempt to keep the victim from reporting the incident.”

He was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 23, according to the DA’s office.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible,” the statement concluded.