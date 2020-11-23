Editorial

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Tweets That He’s Getting Death Threats After Fumbling

Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling claimed to be getting death threats after losing Sunday to the Colts.

During overtime, Valdes-Scantling had a crucial fumble that allowed Indy to get the ball back and win the game. Apparently, some fans are having an inappropriate reaction to his mistake on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Late Sunday night, MVS tweeted, “Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back.”

Let me be crystal clear on this for everyone. If you send death threats to a coach or athlete over the outcome of a game, then you’re a loser.

It’s that simple. If you take the time to threaten somebody over a sporting event, you 100% should be held accountable because that’s insane.

 

It’s a sporting event. It’s not a life or death situation. I love sports more than anyone I know, and I wouldn’t dream of doing something that stupid.

Even if a loss rattled me to my core, I wouldn’t start threatening people. That’s the behavior of lunatics.

 

If you’re ever thinking about hitting send on a message like that, I suggest you take a hard look in the mirror and then seek help.