Marquez Valdes-Scantling Tweets That He’s Getting Death Threats After Fumbling

Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling claimed to be getting death threats after losing Sunday to the Colts.
During overtime, Valdes-Scantling had a crucial fumble that allowed Indy to get the ball back and win the game. Apparently, some fans are having an inappropriate reaction to his mistake on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Late Sunday night, MVS tweeted, “Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back.”
Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊????
Let me be crystal clear on this for everyone. If you send death threats to a coach or athlete over the outcome of a game, then you’re a loser.
It’s that simple. If you take the time to threaten somebody over a sporting event, you 100% should be held accountable because that’s insane.
It’s a sporting event. It’s not a life or death situation. I love sports more than anyone I know, and I wouldn’t dream of doing something that stupid.
Even if a loss rattled me to my core, I wouldn’t start threatening people. That’s the behavior of lunatics.
If you’re ever thinking about hitting send on a message like that, I suggest you take a hard look in the mirror and then seek help.