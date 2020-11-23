Marquez Valdes-Scantling Tweets That He’s Getting Death Threats After Fumbling

Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling claimed to be getting death threats after losing Sunday to the Colts.

During overtime, Valdes-Scantling had a crucial fumble that allowed Indy to get the ball back and win the game. Apparently, some fans are having an inappropriate reaction to his mistake on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a costly fumble ???? Colts take over in OT (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/N5ALtDHju6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 23, 2020

Late Sunday night, MVS tweeted, “Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back.”

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊???? — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

Let me be crystal clear on this for everyone. If you send death threats to a coach or athlete over the outcome of a game, then you’re a loser.

It’s that simple. If you take the time to threaten somebody over a sporting event, you 100% should be held accountable because that’s insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@mvs__11)

It’s a sporting event. It’s not a life or death situation. I love sports more than anyone I know, and I wouldn’t dream of doing something that stupid.

Even if a loss rattled me to my core, I wouldn’t start threatening people. That’s the behavior of lunatics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@mvs__11)

If you’re ever thinking about hitting send on a message like that, I suggest you take a hard look in the mirror and then seek help.