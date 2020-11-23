‘We Are In Danger’: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Announces Stricter Mask Mandate As Cases In NC Reach Record Highs

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper increased mask requirements in a Monday executive order after daily coronavirus cases in the state reached their highest point since the pandemic began.

Individuals in North Carolina are required to wear face masks in all indoor settings, and businesses are prohibited from letting anyone without a mask enter the building. Additionally, the executive order requires all people to wear masks outside when social distancing is not possible, and all gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Cooper’s executive order amends a previous order and makes mask requirements stricter. Masks are now required while exercising, and law enforcement can cite individuals or businesses for not complying with the mask requirements. The restrictions go into place November 25 and will last through December 11. (RELATED: North Carolina Gov. Stands Ground, Says GOP Conditions For Convention Are ‘Very Unlikely’)

Roy Cooper’s latest executive order requires masks inside every gym, even when exercising. It also requires masks be worn inside every restaurant any time you are not actively eating/drinking. @wsoctv #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yOd0f5jXmi — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) November 23, 2020

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today,” Cooper said Monday, according to Fox 8 News. “We are in danger. This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”

“This order also strengthens the role of businesses in ensuring masks are worn by everyone in the store, staff and customers, and that they are abiding by capacity limits so that people can stay distant and can stay safe,” the governor added.

In recent weeks, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and daily deaths in North Carolina have been at or near record highs, according to the executive order. North Carolina has had more than 339,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths.