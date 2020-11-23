‘They Promised Blockbuster Stuff’: Rush Limbaugh Decries Lack Of Results From Trump Legal Team

Radio host Rush Limbaugh criticized President Donald Trump’s legal team, saying during his Monday broadcast that they had failed to deliver on promised “blockbuster stuff.”

Limbaugh argued that last week’s press conference, throughout which he had praised attorney Sidney Powell for “dropping bombs all over the place,” had ultimately failed to deliver anything useful.

LISTEN:

Limbaugh referenced the press conference hosted by Powell and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, saying that after they had promised bombshells, they should have delivered them. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Says It Has Uncovered Enough ‘Fraud’ To Overturn Election Result)

“You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour. And you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells, there better be something at that press conference other than what we got,” he explained.

Limbaugh went on to say that a witness — even one whose identity was disguised — would have gone a long way toward bolstering the claims made by the president’s team.

“But you don’t — you can’t — I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” Limbaugh continued. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just, that’s not — well, it’s not good. If you’re going to promise blockbuster stuff like that, then there has — now, I understand. Look, I’m the one that’s been telling everybody, this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, light speed, the way cases are made for presentation in court. But if you’re going to do a press conference like that, with the promise of blockbusters, then — then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”

Limbaugh concluded by saying that if the Trump team was going to make a case, it needed to be done quickly. “Time, of course is of the essence now, as it is speedily vanishing. So they’re going to have to act fast,” he said.