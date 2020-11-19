Trump Campaign Says It Has Uncovered Enough ‘Fraud’ To Overturn Election Result

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani reiterated the Trump campaign’s claims of election fraud in a Thursday press conference, saying the campaign has discovered numerous election workers who say they witnessed fraud.

Giuliani says he has signed affidavits from “at least ten” of these witnesses but he claimed he couldn’t reveal the vast majority of witnesses because they “don’t want to be harassed.” Trump campaign lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell joined Giuliani and other Trump officials at the press conference. The fraud accusations centered around Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“On November 4 2020 I was instructed to improperly predate the absentee ballots when the receipt date was after November 3rd 2020,” Giuliani quoted from one election worker. “We have 100 more of these. I can’t show them to you because they don’t want to be harassed.”

Giuliani argued the campaign would be able to present a more full presentation of evidence if the case is taken to court, and Ellis said the conference was “an opening statement” and that there is more to come.

Giuliani went on to say the campaign will be filing a fresh lawsuit in Georgia, most likely on Friday. He argued the ongoing recount in Georgia “means nothing” because fraudulent ballots will be counted again. (RELATED: White House Says It’s Done Pushing Coronavirus Relief, Shunts To McConnell And Pelosi)

Powell followed Giuliani’s presentation with accusations that “communist money” paid for Dominion voting systems and that those systems were created in Venezuela “at the direction of Hugo Chavez.”

The press conference came hours after the Trump campaign withdrew its lawsuit challenging the result of the election in Michigan on Thursday.

Giuliani claimed the campaign had achieved its goal of halting the certification of results in Wayne County, which encompasses Detroit. This is not the case, however. The four-member bipartisan board of elections in Wayne County voted to certify election results on Tuesday, and the two GOP commissioners later sought to rescind their certifying votes Wednesday after at least one of them received a personal call from the president, according to the Washington Post.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Giuliani said in a statement to reporters.

The Wayne County board of elections has already sent the certified results to the Michigan secretary of state and there is at present no way for the regretful GOP members, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, to affect the certification.

The pair say they were subjected to harassment, threats and other pressures to vote to certify the election results during a chaotic zoom meeting Tuesday evening. Alleged footage of county residents berating the pair during the public comment period has spread across social media.